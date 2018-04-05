Sephora Sale Alert: The Best Nude Lipsticks Are Up to 50% Off Right Now

Go ahead and whip out your credit card because Sephora's Weekly-Wow Sale will make you want to give away all of your coins. The beauty retailer announced early in August that it would bless us on a weekly basis with new deals, but we had no idea that the savings would be this good.

The latest offerings include—wait for it—all of the best nude lipsticks! That's right—not just one or two, but All. Of. Them. For one week only (or until they sell out), you can grab the Sephora Favorites Give Me Some Lip set. It's filled with the most-celebrated tubes of nudes, from Nars to Urban Decay and more.

And you know we love a good eyeliner, especially a smudge-proof one that will stay put all day. So we're even more excited about the discount on the Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner. The formula is jet black and guarantees to stay in place for up to 12 hours.

And a good look isn't complete without a set of falsies. So the Sephora Collection Luxe False Lash has been marked down to only 8 bucks, which is a steal for the most natural-looking eyelash strips you'll see around.

There are also a ton of skincare goodies and haircare items on sale. But you'd better move fast. This week's discounts will all come to an end on April 11, and items are already starting to sell out online. So head to Sephora's website or your nearest location—like asap.