Sephora Is Going All Out With Its Free Birthday Gifts in 2019

Image zoom Courtesy

I know we're only a few days into 2019, but I can tell this is going to be a special year. Sephora has already announced its 2019 Birthday gifts, and instead of a few measly samples, the retailer is going all-out with freebies from my favorite brands.

First up: a bundle of Kat Von D Beauty products. It includes the Tattoo Liner (which lives up to its name, delivering the darkest, sharpest, long-lasting line on eyelids); a sample of the Studded Kiss Crème Lipsticks in Lolita, Outlaw, and Vampira; and, my personal favorite, the Kat Von D Lock-It Setting Powder, a must-have for that filter-like finish.

Image zoom Courtesy

Skin lovers are also covered in this year's Birthday gift from Sephora and can opt for the Drunk Elephant Cleanser set, which includes the Mini Protini Polypeptide Cream (a miracle-worker that evens skin texture) and the Mini Beste No.9 Jelly Cleanser.

Image zoom Courtesy

Milk Makeup is also on the roster for VIB and Rouge members as an online exclusive set that includes a miniature version of the Kush Mascara and the Cooling Water Under-Eye Depuffer.

Image zoom Courtesy

Sounds like a lot, right? Well, there's more: You can skip all three and receive 250 Bonus Points if you're a VIB or Rouge member (meaning you drop at least $350 per year in Sephora).

You don't have to make any purchases to pickup your birthday gift during your birthday month at Sephora. Just make sure you're a Sephora Beauty Insider to receive the deals. If you're not already signed up, you might as well because it's totally free, and you'll earn points on purchases you know you'll already be making throughout the year, which can lead to even more freebies.