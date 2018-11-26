Sephora's Offering Up to 50% Off During Cyber Monday
Go ahead and open a new window because you're going to want to check out all of Sephora's Cyber Monday deals. And hurry, because Sephora fans are already ensuring that the best items sell out. The retailer dropped the prices on some of our favorite makeup, skincare, and hair products to celebrate the shopping holiday, and naturally, people are freaking out.
This is the perfect time to test out that eyeshadow palette everyone you know has been raving about or score a much-needed new blowdryer on sale. And 'tis the season for giving, so you'll find plenty of discounted gift sets that anyone would be excited to unwrap. We could go on and talking about the deals, but then you'd end up missing out on the very best, so scroll down to see what we're talking about.