Now You Can Book a Sephora Makeover on Messenger

Fact: Sephora just gets us. Not only is a trip to the store an escape from our daily chaos (and the answer to all things beauty), they've also totally upped their tech game over the past few years to make enjoying their shangri-la of makeup that much easier.

The retailer just announced two new bot-powered beauty tools for Messenger, with our personal favorite being the Sephora Reservation Assistant. Whenever you want to pop in for a makeover or cosmetics consult, simply chat with Sephora on Messenger (it uses natural language processing to understand what you're typing) and you can book an appointment time at the store of your choice and receive a confirmation instantly. This sure beats picking up the phone and calling (the horror!) or standing around awkwardly hoping a makeup artist can squeeze you in.

Honestly, the convenience is invaluable in this situation. All in one click you can tell your friends you're only bringing chips to the potluck and you can book your faux lash application. 2016 is ending on a good note, no?

The beauty giant also unveiled the new Sephora Color Match for Sephora Virtual Artist on Messenger, offering customers a hi-tech way to score the perfect shade for their pout.

The innovative bot can "detect and accurately estimate the shade in any photo and match it with lipstick products available at Sephora."

Once the shade has been detected, a number of lipsticks will be listed. Customers can virtually try on these options and then purchase from Sephora.com.

Cute and clever. Keep doing you, Sephora.