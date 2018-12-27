Sephora's After-Christmas Sale Is Here, And It's Really Good

Image zoom Courtesy

If you thought gift-giving season was over, think again. Sephora's keeping it going with an epic after-Christmas sale. On the retailer's website, you'll find all kinds of beauty essentials in the sale section, from hair tools to skincare to makeup. Right now, shoppers can enjoy an extra 20 percent off already-marked down items on Sephora's website by using the promo code TWENTYOFF before checking out.

That means you can stock up on skin-soothing masks for next to nothing (because you need something to help you de-stress after the hectic holiday season). Or you can fill your makeup bag with a cult-favorite lipstick or a blogger-approved palette just in time for 2019.

VIDEO: How to Get Soft Bronzy Smoky Eyes Like Rihanna

Go on and treat yourself to a little something by shopping our favorite items below, and more at Sephora.com.

Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette

Image zoom Courtesy $29 (Originally $46) SHOP IT

T3 Cura Hair Dryer

Becca Be A Light Face Palette