Lady Gaga's Makeup Artist Swears By This Lip Crayon to Stay Smudge-Free on Stage

"I've done makeup on airplanes, in doctor's offices, in the bathroom at nightclubs... I don't know what's normal anymore," says Sarah Tanno, a Marc Jacobs Beauty global artistry ambassador whose work with Lady Gaga brought her backstage at last year's Super Bowl. "I was one of the last people to see her before she got cranked up to the top of the stadium."

It's no wonder the pro, who also counts Hailey Baldwin and Suki Waterhouse as clients, prepares for every event with bulging kits of rainbow pencils, Swarovski crystals, and sonic skin devices. Here, a peek inside...

OleHenriksen Truth Serum

"This serum has vitamin C and gives a beautiful, healthy glow."

Crystals & Ardell Clear LashGrip Adhesive

"I'm always thinking of faster ways to do makeup. I pre-make crystal eye appliqués that I can throw on in a minute, which I used at the Super Bowl. Crystals take stage performances to the next level."

Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Liquid Lip Crayons & Sisley-Paris Nutritive Lip Balm

"I love to mix shades of this long-wear liquid crayon and top with balm. Gaga wears it because the colors never bleed."

Sisley-Paris Nutritive Lip Balm, $74; sisley-paris.com.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Matte Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner & Rae Morris Brushes

"I take my whole book of Highliners everywhere. A lot of times I don't use eye shadow—I just blend several pencils together."

Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Matte Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Over(night), Grape(vine), Whirl(pool), Mist Me?, Pink of Me, (Pop)ular, and Fine(wine), $25 each; marcjacobsbeauty.com. Rae Morris #8.5 Crème Shadow Shader ($60) and Jishaku #17 Square Lash Liner ($45) brushes; raemorris.com.

Cold Spoons & My2Face Dual Sonic Infuser Face/Eye

"I prep skin with a face mask and use an ultrasonic tool on top to tighten and help the product absorb. I'll press cold spoons under eyes to depuff."

