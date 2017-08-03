Saks' Beauty Rewards Program Is Your New Excuse to Go Product Shopping

Buying a new beauty product is just like online shopping. There's a 50/50 chance that those shoes won't fit right, and that you won't like the fancy bottle of serum you splurged on.

That's where beauty samples come in. It's a genius way to try a product without completely making the investment until you're positive that it's right shampoo, moisturizer, or lipstick, or having to deal with difficult store return policies. The only problem? A lot of times these samples only give you enough product for a one-time use.

Luckily, Saks Fifth Avenue has the solution for a struggle beauty junkies everywhere experience on the regular. The department store, known for its beauty section stocked with all of your favorite luxury brands like La Mer, Yves Saint Laurent, and Cle de Peau Beaute to name a few, just launched its first beauty rewards program.

The SaksFirst Rewards Program lets you take home deluxed-sized luxury products to sample, and it's almost free. In order to score beauty product samples you have to be a SaksFirst credit card holder. Once you spend your first $250 with the card, you get sent your first Beauty Box of samples as a reward, as well as access to an exclusive Saks beauty newsletter.

For avid Saks shoppers, there's more tiers for $500, $750, and $1,000. Each price point comes with another Beauty Box and more benefits like at-home makeovers. If you already have a SaksFirst card you can start working towards your first box with your next Saks beauty purchase, or you can sign up for a card online.

Now, who wants to go shopping?