The 6 Beauty Buys Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Can't Live Without

The British model and actress developed her own line of cosmetics, Rosie for Autograph—so, naturally, she knows a thing or two about playing up those signature lips.

MY NICKNAME IS...

Rosebud. My mum was expecting a boy, so I didn't have a name for a few days. When the midwife walked past my cart, she said, "She has lips like rosebuds. They're so red!" That's where Rosie came from.

MY LIPS ARE...

A bit of a trademark now. I love to accentuate them. After a shower, I run a towel over my lips to remove dry skin. Then I apply Caudalie Lip Conditioner—it's not too glossy or sticky. I use a liner close to my lip shade to define. I tend to stick to my natural lip color because I'm always on the go, but I might put highlighter in the Cupid's bow to make the area pop.

MY BEAUTY ROUTINE IS...

All about being as quick and simple as possible. I wash my sensitive skin with Caudalie's Gentle Cleansing Milk ($28/6.7 fl. oz.; us.caudalie.com) and tone with its Beauty Elixir, which is my favorite. It's this soothing, reviving spritz. For my five-minute face, I use my Rosie for Autograph Tinted Moisturizer (available at Marks and Spencer in the U.K.) and some concealer. I'm a big advocate of brushing brows and keeping them neat. Glossier's Boy Brow ($16; glossier.com) fills them in while slicking them down. And I'm always bronzing myself to look healthier, so I apply Soleil Tan de Chanel down my cheekbones, around my temples, and under my jawline. Then I add mascara.

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN BRITISH AND AMERICAN BEAUTY REGIMENS IS...

On every high street in America there's a place to get a manicure and a pedicure—and it's affordable. American women are more manicured, I'd say.

MY HAIR MUST-HAVE IS...

The Dyson dryer. It's an investment, but it's unbelievable. I flip my hair upside down to dry it. If I've got time, I use Sarah Potempa's Beachwaver ($199; nordstrom.com). The [rotating iron] is foolproof and makes great waves.

Rosie's Must-Haves