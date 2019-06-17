Rose Byrne Is So Done With This Beauty Product

Image zoom Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Does a spa menu excite you or bore you to tears?

[Laughs] Since I’ve gotten older and had two kids, I indulge a bit more. And I’ve embraced it more being in America — the spas here are next-level. I’m also a big believer in osteopathy. I have a great osteopath in Australia and also one in New York. And I get a great facial from Ingrid at the Christine Chin salon; she’s my girl in New York. I’ve been going there for, like, 10 years. When I’m in Australia, I go to Melanie Grant. She’s incredible and just opened a spot in L.A., so I’m excited.

In a film you worked on with comedian Tiffany Haddish, you both play beauty-industry executives. What research did you do to prepare?

Yeah, in the movie we have a beauty line and a small Atlanta-based company. Salma Hayek, who’s also in the movie, was particularly helpful because she’s had beauty lines. We’ve been friends, and I talked to her a lot about what’s involved and what it takes. It’s such a competitive landscape. It was really eye-opening.

Who’s given you some beauty advice that you’ve actually used?

My mom was always like, “Use Oil of Olay!” She used moisturizer, and she’d wear a lip, and that’s it. Very simple. That was a big influence.

Image zoom Courtesy

Speaking of Mom, how has becoming a mother of two affected your beauty routine?

The biggest thing that changed was time — you don’t have time to do lots of things. And now I’m totally into clean products. I’m a big fan of True Botanicals and their Nutrient Mist, and I love Goop and Juice Beauty. But what’s particularly interesting when you’re breastfeeding or pregnant is what you’re allowed and not allowed to eat. It’s like, “Wow, why don’t I just do that all the time?”

RELATED: Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne's Baby Boy Has the Most Unique (and Meaningful!) Name

That would make sense.

But I’m a total beauty junkie, for sure. Bobby [Cannavale, her partner] is always going, “What’s this stuff for?” I recently did a spring clean to simplify. Things needed to be thrown away. And I just feel like it’s more flattering the less I wear. Now I try to keep it light and focus on really beautiful skin. I’ll fill in my brows and brush them up then put on a lip. That’s me, done. But the big thing in Australia is sunscreen, sunscreen, sunscreen.

So that’s been drilled into you?

In Australia we have one of the highest rates of skin cancer in the world. I remember talking about it in PE and health class. So growing up you’d slap on some sunscreen and slap on a hat. It’s so ingrained in me. Bobby’s the opposite. You know, he’s Cuban-American and Italian-American, so he’s got great brown skin and never really wore sunscreen until he started hanging out with me. If we’re in Australia, I force him to put on a hat.

What can you just not be bothered with anymore?

Probably mascara. It takes, like, three hours to get on, then I’m wearing it for three days. I can leave that behind.

Rose's Must-Have Products:

Cosmedix Rescue Intense Hydrating Balm & Mask

Image zoom Courtesy $59 SHOP IT Opens a new window

Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Cruella

Image zoom Courtesy $27 SHOP IT Opens a new window

RevitaBrow Advanced

Image zoom Courtesy $110 SHOP IT Opens a new window

True Botanicals Renew Nutrient Mist

Image zoom Courtesy $28 SHOP IT Opens a new window

For more stories like this, pick up the July issue of InStyle, available on newsstands, on Amazon, and for digital download now.