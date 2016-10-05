Rimmel London's New App Is a Beauty Inspo Game Changer

If you're looking for a new way to shop for makeup or are interested in the most epic reason to procrastinate ever, feast your eyes on Rimmel London's new Get the Look technology. Acting as an augmented reality mirror, it allows beauty enthusiasts to virtually try on any makeup look they see, whether it's in a magazine or on their bestie.

Available as an app for your phone or on various platforms and devices courtesy of the brand's website, not only does it make finding the perfect dupe for an eye-catching shadow super easy, but also affordable.

The technology scans Rimmel London's vast database of shades to find the ideal match from their collection. From there users can "try on" the look on their own image. If a shade doesn't seem quite right, you have the option to customize by changing colors in real time.

If you're already visualizing yourself spending a lot of time playing around with this, you're not alone.

BRB, gotta go tear through all of my favorite celebrity beauty looks in order to replicate ASAP.