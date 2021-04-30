12 Refillable Beauty Products That Look Ridiculously Good

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Some bad news: Most single-use products don't actually get recycled. According to the UN Environmental Programme, only 9% of plastic gets repurposed, while 12% is incarcerated, and 79% ends up in landfills, dumps, or the natural environment.

While the beauty and personal care products largely make up this plastic waste, the good news is that the industry is waking up and making more of an effort to create more sustainable packaging.

A truly zero-waste product is one that doesn't exist at all, but shifting to reusable, refillable bottles, jars, and compacts uses less plastic, and thus, is a step in the right direction. It also helps when these less-wasteful options look ridiculously good on your vanity, so you'll want to keep them forever, too.

Keep scrolling for 12 of our favorite refillable haircare, skincare, makeup, and body care products.

Fenty Skin Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream

Refillable Beauty Products Credit: Courtesy

Fenty's night cream cuts down your p.m. skincare routine by doing a little bit of everything. In addition to moisturizing skin, it's packed with brightening, firming, and pore-refining ingredients for a smooth, glowy complexion. Expect to be adding the $36 refill to your cart once you near the bottom of the jar.

Dove Refillable Deodorant Starter Kit Cucumber & Green Tea

Refillable Beauty Products Credit: Courtesy

If you're looking to make the switch to natural deodorant and reduce plastic waste in your routine, Dove's Refillable Deodorant Starter Kit checks off both boxes. It includes two sticks of the aluminum-free formula in its fresh cucumber and green tea set, plus a stainless steel case.

Hourglass Confession Ultra Slim High Intensity Refillable Lipstick

Refillable Beauty Products Credit: Courtesy

Sometimes a lipstick bullet is so pretty, you don't want to throw it out. Luckily, this ultra slim Hourglass lipstick is refillable. As for the actual formula, the creamy satin finish offers long-wear color. Choose from 40 shades, or stash a couple refills for $22 each.

Humanrace Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator

Refillable Beauty Products Credit: Courtesy

When Pharrell launched Humanrace in fall 2020, he didn't stop at dropping the secrets of his skincare routine, he also created accessible, sustainable packaging. The Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator offers gentle chemical exfoliation care of fruit-derived extracts and enzymes for a clearer, glowier complexion. Once you're due for a restock (if you can get one because the products keep selling out), simply switch out the insert for a $42 refill.

Love Beauty and Planet Coconut Water & Mimosa Flower Reusable Bottle Shampoo

Refillable Beauty Products Credit: Courtesy

Love Beauty and Planet took two of its fan-favorite clean shampoos and put them in reusable aluminum bottles. The Coconut Water & Mimosa Flower Shampoo gently cleanses and adds volume to fine hair without weighting it down.

Hermès Rose Hermès Rosy Lip Enhancer in Rose Tan

Refillable Beauty Products Credit: Courtesy

The refillable Pierre Hardy-designed tube is reason enough to treat yourself to Hermès' tinted lip balms. Sesame seed and raspberry seed oils nourish lips while the soft rosy tan pigment adds a wash of soft, sheer color.

Youth To The People Kale + Green Tea Spinach Vitamins Superfood Cleanser

Refillable Beauty Products Credit: Courtesy

This cult-favorite superfood-packed cleanser may look good enough to drink, but we recommend washing your face with it. The plant-based antioxidants effectively remove makeup and clear buildup from pores without drying out skin. There's also a refill size bottle available so you can reuse your original bottle and pump.

Charlotte Tilbury Brow Cheat Eyebrow Pencil + Refill Kit

Refillable Beauty Products Credit: Courtesy

You don't need to set an iCal reminder to order a refill of Charlotte Tilbury's reusable brow pencil. The kit comes with an additional pencil so you're always ready to fill those brows to perfection.

Kiehl's Creme de Corps

Refillable Beauty Products Credit: Courtesy

The brand's beloved body lotion now comes in a refillable pouch so you can top off your bottle whenever it's nearing empty. Here's what makes Creme de Crops a cult-favorite product: the rich, non-greasy formula is deeply hydrating thanks to cocoa butter, beta-carotene, and squalane, and suitable for all skin types.

Kjaer Weis Cream Blush

Refillable Beauty Products Credit: Courtesy

Not only are Kjaer Weis' refillable makeup products some of the most elegant, the brand was also one of the first luxury clean beauty brands with less wasteful packaging on the market. The Cream Blush is among its best-selling products, and has racked up a cult-following because of its dewy finish that melts seamlessly into skin.

Chantecaille Future Skin Cushion Skincare Foundation

Refillable Beauty Products Credit: Courtesy

This water-based cushion foundation is like a super-charged tinted moisturizer, soothing skin while simultaneously blurring redness and dark spots with light coverage. Apply it with the puff or your fingertips. The compact includes one refill cushion.

Bathing Culture Mind and Body Wash

Refillable Beauty Products Credit: Courtesy

Bathing Culture has partnered with its retailers to set up refill stations in stores. If ordering online is more your speed, they offer gallon-sized refill jugs. As for the actual body wash, it's certified organic and smells like the great outdoors. (Remember going outside?)