Margot Robbie and Priyanka Chopra’s Makeup Artist Swears By These Face Rollers, and So Do I
Bring the spa home.
Whether in person or on Instagram, you've likely seen jade rollers and rose quartz gua sha tools touted by skincare pros and novices alike as face workout essentials. They're thought to do everything from boost circulation to minimize puffiness, and they just happen to be pretty aesthetically pleasing to boot. But as popular as these facial massage tools are, they're not the only face rollers you can incorporate into your self-care routine.
Pati Dubroff, legendary makeup artist to stars like Margot Robbie, Priyanka Chopra, Gwyneth Paltrow, and countless more, is a fan of the Japanese company ReFa's platinum microcurrent face rollers. "Not only do they help re-contour the face, but they help skin oxygenate, move fluids around, and reduce puffiness," Dubroff told W Magazine. She often uses the Caxa Ray or Carat Face rollers from ReFa as a first step when working with clients.
Shop now: $280; refausa.com
While the tools don't come cheap, they boast serious skin benefits that I've experienced first-hand thanks to my own face roller: ReFa's S Carat. Full disclosure, I received it as a gift from the brand last summer, but, without the ability to visit an aesthetician in person due to COVID-19, now seems like a pretty good time to invest in a pricey facial massage tool.
The slender gadget features two platinum rollers that mimic the same kneading techniques estheticians use when providing a facial massage. It's designed to firm and tone the skin around the eyes, lips, forehead, and jawline. Along with the contoured rollers, the device also utilizes a solar panel in the handle that converts light into a mild microcurrent for increased circulation and lymphatic drainage (it sounds intense, but you won't feel a thing).
I typically use my roller as a final step in my evening skincare routine after cleansing with my favorite face wash, moisturizing, and applying a serum. It's also a great way to flush out morning puffiness caused by a poor night's sleep. I've always enjoyed using it, but I've been extra diligent about my skincare rituals lately as a way to combat the stress and anxiety of these global-pandemic times we're living in.
So if you're looking for a way to level-up your at-home facial game while practicing some well-deserved self-care, consider adding mine and Dubroff's favorite face rollers to your skincare regimen. It's the closest you can get to an aesthetician's touch without a trip to the spa.
Shop now: $160; refausa.com