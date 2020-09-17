Reese Witherspoon, Her Mom, and Her Daughter All Look Stunning in This Red Lipstick
Last year, Reese Witherspoon, her daughter, and her mom were all in a Vogue photo spread together. Three generations of perfect skin, perfect hair, and a perfect face could truly only be made better by the perfect red lip, of which all three Witherspoon-Phillippe women were wearing. Wearing the same lipstick as your mom and your daughter for Vogue is like the fancy-adult version of stealing lipstick from your parents’ medicine cabinet. But unlike those instances in middle school where you didn’t realize you’re not supposed to draw on an entire new set of lips, this Witherspoon twinning moment looked good. Iconic, even.
On her Instagram story earlier this week, Witherspoon finally revealed that the red used for their Vogue photoshoot was actually not a single shade but an assortment of four different ones by celebrity makeup artist Gucci Westman who also does Jennifer Aniston and Gwenyth Paltrow’s makeup.
While on set that fateful day, Westman revealed on Instagram that she mixed four different shades to create the signature tomato red lip. She loved it so much, it served as inspiration for her Lip Suede palette. Basically, she decided to bottle a perfect luxurious editorial look for everyone to recreate at home, which would also explain the steep price tag of $85. But bear in mind that her palette is more than just a lipstick: It’s four lipsticks in one. There’s bright tomato, brick red, dusty rose, and vivid fuchsia. Not only can you not go wrong with any shade, you already know how great they look all mixed together.
Westman’s lip suede palette is also rich in antioxidant vitamins A and E and has marula oil, which’ll keep your lips moisturized. On top of all that, it’s formulated with biomimetic peptides, which will give your lips a fuller appearance while hydrating them throughout the day. Sure, it may be the most expensive red lip you’ve ever bought yourself, but if it’s good enough for three generations of Witherspoon-Phillipe women, it’s more than good enough for us. Plus, you can always just ask your mom, your daughter, your grandma, or your entire family to split the cost with you.
Shop the red lipstick that looks good on Reese Witherspoon, and her entire family, below.
Westman Atelier Lip Suede
Shop now: $85; credobeauty.com, violetgrey.com, goop.com or net-a-porter.com