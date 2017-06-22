You'll Never Guess What Inspired Real Technqiues's New Makeup Brushes

Setting powder is the silent hero of our makeup routines. Without dusting it on, we doubt our foundation, blush, and highlighter would last through our morning commutes. Real Techniques is finally giving the product some of the attention it deserves as one of the inspirations behind the brand's new brush set.

Each of the brushes in the brand's six-piece PowderBleu Blue Squirrel Collection launching this July is designed to evenly pick up distribute powder across complexions so that makeup stays in place without leaving traces of it behind.

Along with powder, the new collection has another muse: blue squirrels. Yes, blue squirrels aren't mythical creatures like unicorns, but are things that actually exist. However, you can breathe a sigh of relief—the bristles of Real Techniques's brushes aren't made with actual squirrel hair, but rather mimic the rare cobalt shade of their luxurious coats. The texture is also based off of the real deal. Even better: the brushes may look expensive, but retail from $10-$21.

Included in the collection is a powder brush for sweeping on powders and bronzers, a soft finishing brush with a tapered head for blush or highlighter, a soft complexion brush for buffing foundation, a soft shadow brush with a tapered, precision head for building eyeshadows, a plush kabuki brush for buffing and blending powders on the face and décolletage, and finally, a powder puff for tapping on loose powder.

You can get your hands on Real Techniques PowderBleu Blue Squirrel Collection exclusively at RealTechniques.com beginning July 2017.