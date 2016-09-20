This Mask Is Like Whipped Cream for Your Hair 

If you’re like me, you’re an advocate of embracing a “treat yo self” day every once in a while. Whether your indulgence of choice is a trip to Shake Shack or a new pair of shoes, your hair also deserves a treat every so often.

Lately, whenever my mood calls for a day of decadence—hair routine included—R + Co’s Palm Springs Pre-Shampoo Treatment Masque does just the trick. Infused with a blend of ingredients that are known to do wonders for the hair including shea butter, coconut oil, safflower seed extract, and amino acids, the mask is so nourishing, it’s made my dry, over-heat-styled strands their softest yet.

Just as fun as a can of the actual whipped cream, this mask dispenses as a thick light-as-air foam that makes for an easy, even application that also makes rinsing it off a whole lot simpler too.

As for the sprinkles on top: Not everyone indulges in the same way, and that’s completely ok. This treatment can be used like a traditional mask on dry hair before you shampoo and condition, or if your hair is extra thirsty, you can skip the shampoo and use it as an extra hydrating co-wash. Grab a can for yourself for $29 at neimanmarcus.com.