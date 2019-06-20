This Lash Serum Is Walmart’s Number One Selling Beauty Product

Image zoom Westend61/Getty Images

Walmart is a behemoth, there’s no denying that. It’s the retail giant that reigns supreme in our hometowns and is never more than a Chrome tab away. So when we reached out to the team at Walmart to inquire about the absolute, hands down best-selling beauty product (because that’s where we’d always rather spend our money), we knew the answer would mean a massively popular item.

Reader, we got the scoop and tbh, we’re only a little surprised. It was RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum that topped Walmart’s list of its highest-selling beauty products.

As beauty fanatics, we’re obsessed with lash serums and lash products of all sorts to help us achieve that flirty, feathery wink, and we’ve obsessed over everything from the top lash product on Amazon to the Meghan Markle-approved version. This particular serum, however, has won over the hearts and eyes of thousands Walmart shoppers, hundreds of whom have left it glowing reviews.

“I have previously purchased this product before and am very familiar with it,” writes one reviewer. “This is one of my must-have items in my makeup bag. I use this product daily and it REALLY works! I always had long eyelashes but now that I am in my late 30s, without this product my eyelashes look like they are barely there. I started noticing a slight difference in a week when I started using it the first time, and by week four, I had gorgeous eyelashes.”

It’s not just gushing testimonials that are winning over more and more buyers — it’s also the highly compelling before and after images shown on the product page. Brand-sponsored studies show women whose lashes have increased in both length, thickness, and curve angle substantially through continued use of the product.

What’s even more unbelievable about this beloved lash serum is how affordable it is. While competitors can cost into the $100s, RapidLash is available for $28 a tube, or $50 for a two-pack.

