You Won’t Feel Guilty for Shopping at QVC’s Beauty with Benefits Event

It's always fun to shop for beauty products, but it feels even better when the proceeds go to a good cause. Well, QVC and Cosmetic Executive Women are back at it again hosting the Beauty with Benefits event. It's the fifth year in a row that the two companies are giving back, and together QVC and CEW have raised a whopping $4.5 million. This year, they're donating 80 percent of the purchase price to Cancer and Careers.

Many cancer survivors need to continue to work during treatment, and Cancer and Careers helps them feel and look their best, so that they can thrive in the workforce. You can help out, too by doing something as simple as buying a new MAC lipstick or a few Bare Minerals makeup brushes . There are also fragrances and skin-care products from some of our favorite brands.

And the good news doesn't stop there. Shoppers will get to take home a 6-piece beauty set and a makeup case with each purchase. Hey, you really can't go wrong here. You can tune in to the event on May 18 at 6 p.m. EST on QVC or head to QVC.com to shop now.

Ahead, you'll find some of our favorite products that are included in QVC and CEW's Beauty with Benefits event.