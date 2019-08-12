Amazon’s Best-Selling Lash Serum Is Even Cheaper Than It Was on Prime Day

Image zoom Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

The enthusiasm surrounding Amazon’s best-selling lash serum is nothing short of sensational. With nearly 15,000 five-star reviews, and a veritable cult following, Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash Eyelash Growth Enhancer & Brow Serum is a miracle product that people simply can’t stop talking about.

When we saw how deeply this serum was marked down for Prime Day just a few weeks ago, we were shocked. The best-seller typically retails for $100, and for the two-day blowout, it was on sale for just $30 — a 70 percent discount is always great, but we were frankly baffled to see such huge savings on a product that sells easily, even at full price.

Today, our jaws dropped even further, because we just found this very same lash serum for even cheaper than it was on Prime Day. The $100 serum is once again listed at its sale price of $30, but this time, you can also apply an extra $5 coupon, bringing it down to a cool $25.

Simply click the green coupon button, and the extra discount will appear in your shopping cart. Plus, this product is eligible for two-day shipping, so Prime members can start using this best-seller as early as Wednesday. It’s unclear how long the discount or coupon will be available, so if you want in on this deal, you have to act fast.

