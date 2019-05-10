This Is Amazon’s Number One Lash Serum, and People Are Freaking Out About It

Image zoom Marija Savic/Stocksy

If you’re on the hunt for your holy grail lash growth serum, stop right now — we’ve found it. The best-selling lash serum on Amazon is, by a landslide, Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash. Not only do its five-star ratings outnumber competitors by *thousands* — this lash serum has over 10,000 customer reviews — it’s also one of Amazon’s best-selling beauty products across the board.

It is, by all accounts, the best in class product on the platform, and people are losing it over how powerful this lash serum is.

“Before trying Lavish Lash, I had tried another (much more expensive) product with "meh" results,” writes one reviewer. “I hadn't used a lash serum before so I kind of just figured that's how they were, but still wanted to give one more a try. I researched some options on Amazon and settled on this one. Good reviews, reasonable priced, why not… I've been using it for two months now and OMG… it’s legit. I look like I wear fake eyelashes and I LOVE it!”

Another on-label use for this serum is eyebrow growth, and customers are equally impressed with its abilities to promote fuller brows. “Much like many other 90's idiot trend following teen girls, I over-plucked my eyebrows, rendering them useless,” writes another reviewer. “I'm proud to say that over the past two decades I have mastered the art of brow penciling but my life long desire has always been to sport pencil free, pronounced brows. In the two months that I've been using Lavish Lash, I have gone from basically filling in a few sad, sparse hairs I called eyebrows, to simply filling in an actual, real-life eyebrow.”

What’s more compelling yet are the hundreds of customer-uploaded images featuring before and afters of their lashes and brows. Side-by-side snapshots show visibly longer and fuller eyes, even without the use of makeup.

Achieving these insane results is also fairly simple. For lashes, just draw the applicator along the roots of your eyelashes at the upper and lower lash lines, once daily for 60 days. For eyebrows, apply directly to the brow area once daily for 60 days, and combine with castor oil for an even fuller, healthier look.

The best part of this two-in-one growth serum is that it’s miraculously only $30 right now. Typically sold for $100 a tube, shoppers can get this cult product at an insane 70 percent discount.

Shop Amazon’s best-selling lash growth product for just $30.

To buy: $30 (Originally $100); amazon.com