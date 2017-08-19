8 Products That Will Help Hide You've Been Crying at School Drop-Off 

Getty
Erin Lukas
Aug 19, 2017 @ 10:00 am

Your kid's first day jitters isn't the only reason why your heart is breaking during school drop-off. It's the reminder that your baby is one year closer to growing up and leaving home. Whether your child is starting kindergarten, middle school, or college, experiencing all the feels that manifest into tears is completely natural, and we advocate expressing your emotions.

That being said, if you need to quickly compose yourself before heading to work, we have you covered with a few tips and tricks on how to minimize all visible signs that you just had a major cry session.

Here, we've rounded up a set of products that will help hide that you ugly-cried your face off during school drop off.

VIDEO: The Real Cost of Microblading and Other Beauty Procedures 

 

1 of 8 Courtesy

Rms Beauty The Ultimate Makeup Remover Wipes

Before anything else, clean up smudgy mascara or eyeliner by running a makeup removing cloth over the area. These gentle, coconut oil-soaked wipes won’t make skin more red and raw from taking off makeup.  

RMS Beauty $16 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Redness Correcting Cream

Slather on this color-correcting cream on clean skin to balance tone and texture. This skincare meets makeup hybrid is packed with anti-aging peptides and nourishing ingredients to camouflage and calm discoloration from crying, along with broken capillaries, rosacea, blemishes, scars, and age spots. 

It Cosmetics $32 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Talika Eye Therapy Eye Patch

A puffy eyes are a dead giveaway that you’ve just finished up a cry session. Treat the area with soothing eye patches like Talika’s. These multi-use pads deflate the area in addition to reducing inflammation and wrinkles. 

Talika $59 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

Visine Maximum Redness Relief Lubricant Eye Drops

]It’s one of the oldest, but often overlooked tricks in the book: eyedrops. Use them in each bloodshot eye to quickly reduce redness and irritation. 

Visine $9 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

Dior Diorskin Forever Undercover Concealer

When all else fails, concealer will never let you down. This Dior tube may be lightweight, but it doesn’t hold back on coverage. Use it to even out your complexion as needed. 

Dior $34 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

Tom Ford Waterproof Extreme Mascara

A little thinking ahead can help avoid this situation all together. When you’re getting ready pre-drop-off, swap your usual mascara for a few coats of a waterproof formula like Tom Ford’s. 

Tom Ford $45 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

Maybelline Expert Monos Eyeshadow In Soft Pearl

Dab a touch of a shimmery, neutral shadow to the inner corners of your eyes to help them appear bigger and brighter. 

Maybelline $3 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

The Lipstick Queen Nothing But The Nudes Lipstick in The Whole Truth 

Shift the focus to your lips by swiping on a soft pop of color. This hydrating formula offers a high-pigment finish that will last all day. 

Lipstick Queen $24 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!