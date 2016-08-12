Trainers, Pokemon Go Is About to Appear in Your Bathroom

If you feel like your Pokemon Go obsession is infiltrating every aspect of your life lately, brace yourself, because the craze is about to join you in the bathroom.

RELATED: Hyaluronic Body Mist? It Exists and It is Epic

Meet the Pokebomb, from the minds of the crafty folks over at Pearl Bath Bombs, which embraces the spirit of the game and smells absolutely delicious because it's made with mango, guava and pineapple.

Even better, as is the case with all of the company's bath goodies, each Pokebomb contains a cocktail ring at its center. With more than 200 different ring styles hidden in these tub treats it gives new meaning to the phrase, "Gotta catch 'em all."

RELATED: The Internet Is Going Mad Over These Shower Jellies

Curious as to how the whole shebang works? Check this out.

A relaxing bath and jewelry? It's like the Pearl Bath Bombs people just get us.