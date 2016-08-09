Want to Feel Fancy and Treat Your Under-Eye Bags? You'll Need This

You know what sucks? Puffy eyes. There's no two ways about it. But you know what doesn't suck? Making them go away and feeling fancy while doing so. Because is there anything more luxurious than treating your face with real gold? It's the literal definition of treating yourself. So you better believe that I'm obsessed with Pixi Beauty's 24K Eye Elixir— because it's reasonably priced luxury. It's amazing on its own, but put it in the fridge? Well, let's just say that your under-eye bags and dark circles— they don't have a chance standing up to this golden girl. It's just a fact. For more on why it's amazing, here's Amanda Bell:

What It's Called:

Pixi 24K Eye Elixir

How Much It Will Set You Back:

A ticket to the movies plus popcorn... or $22; target.com

What Makes It Special:

This rollerball is an instant calming and soothing pick-me-up and treatment for the eyes. It works on the appearance of lines/fatigue and puffiness with just one swipe of the surgical steel rollerball, which adds to the calming and soothing experience. And it's also just so darn refreshing to boot.

Who’s It For?

Everybody.

When to Use It:

Daily as part of your skin care routine and also whenever that delicate skin under the eyes needs a little extra help. Everyone needs a friend.

What It Feels Like:

Instantly refreshing. It's a wakeup call in a tube.

What It Smells Like:

Scent free because that's cool.

What the Internet Is Saying:

Did you know? Our 24K Eye Elixir is infused with real #gold to increase circulation, plump lines, and prevent signs of fatigue. Available online now! #Beauty #Skincare A photo posted by Pixi by Petra (@pixibeauty) on Mar 12, 2016 at 10:04am PST

What the Experts Are Saying:

Straight from the mouth of Amanda Bell, " The 24K Eye Elixir instantly soaks in, so it's perfect for use under makeup, as it just absorbs into the the skin (without disrupting your eye makeup that you use on top of it.) It has the genius cocktail of calming and de-puffing cucumber, plant collagen to work on fine lines, caffeine to invigorate and the 24K gold which works as an anti-fatigue complex— this treatment is the ultimate multi-tasker."