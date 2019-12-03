This Concentrated Anti-Aging Moisturizer Is Sold Out Everywhere — Except Here

Image zoom Caroline Tompkins / Refinery29 f/Getty Images

The power of vitamin C in skincare cannot be understated. Along with retinol, it is one of the most proven anti-aging ingredients on the market. This robust antioxidant can brighten skin, fade dark spots, and fight wrinkle-inducing free radicals, and rarely is it featured so prevalently as it is in Peter Thomas Roth’s Camu Camu Power C x 30 Vitamin C Brightening Face Moisturizer.

The celebrity-loved beauty brand formulated this concentrated anti-aging moisturizer with camu camu fruit, which contains 30 times more vitamin C than an orange. Also on the ingredient list are four types of peptides, rich moisturizing agents, and antioxidant vitamins A, D, and E, making it an all-around anti-aging powerhouse.

Peter Thomas Roth is known for its loyal A-list clientele. Kim Kardashian swears by its Retinol Fusion PM Serum, and Margot Robbie always travels with the Max Complexion Correction Pads.

This intensely restorative moisturizer is currently sold out almost everywhere. However, we managed to track down the elusive product at Dermstore, one of Peter Thomas Roth’s authorized retailers (so you know you’re getting the real thing). Pick up this potent source of vitamin C while it’s still in our sights at Dermstore.com.

