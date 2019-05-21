This $15 Shaver Is One of Amazon’s Customer Favorite Beauty Tools

Image zoom Stocksy

If I won the lottery, getting full body laser hair removal wouldn’t be too far down my list of things to do right away. When I think about how many hours of my life I’ve spent on the Sisyphean task of shaving, it makes me feel like everything but the hair on my head and brows needs to go, for good.

But, since that’s not likely in the books for me anytime soon (I’ll still throw my hat into the ring for seven-figure Powerballs every now and again), I’m ready to find a new, better way to shave. Amazon shoppers think they’ve found just that.

This Panasonic Electric Shaver has over 8,000 near-perfect reviews from women who claim it’s completely changed their grooming routines for the better, and it’s one of Amazon’s customer favorite beauty products at large.

The electric shaver uses foil technology, which enables it to get in for a super-close shave without the irritation that occurs with cartridge razors. It’s also built to be used in either dry or wet settings — use in tandem with shaving cream while you shower for the smoothest cut, or run over dry skin for a quick fix. Its curved design means it’s ideal for use along your bikini line, underarms, legs, and even your face.

For thousands of Amazon shoppers, there’s no better way to shave. “I am so thrilled with this product, and check out the price,” writes one reviewer.

“For reference, I shave dry, clean skin and apply lotion afterwards. I could even use it the very next day with zero irritation. It's practically fool proof. I love this thing and have recommended it to all of the wookies, eh, women, in my family. Even my husband likes to use it on his face! If you have problematic skin, or just hate shaving, this is the razor for you! I would give this a zillion stars if I could.”

At just $15, this electric shaver is truly an affordable, sustainable solution to hair removal. Shop the product that’s making women rethink their hair removal strategies for just $15 on Amazon.

