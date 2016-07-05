Hair Care Brand Oribe Just Launched a Beauty Line

oribe / instagram
Erin Lukas
Jul 05, 2016 @ 4:45 pm

If you were to poll us on our desert-island hair products, Oribe’s Dry Texturizing Spray would be at the top of our list. Along with many of the brand’s other offerings, the spray has earned cult status amongst celebrity hairstylists, editors, and ordinary women alike who are in search of perfectly effortless, undone hair. Founded by celebrity hairstylist Oribe Canales, who has been Jennifer Lopez’s longtime pro, the Oribe brand is expanding beyond hair care by introducing a line of makeup and skin care, as well as hair accessories and tools.

On the makeup and skin care front, the 21 product collection includes a little bit of everything, such as high-shine nail polishes, and a decadent gold-infused face mask.

While we don’t like to play favorites, a couple of the new makeup and skin care products have particularly caught our eye. The Côte d'Azur Replenishing Body Wash ($42) has quickly found a permanent place in our showers since it allows us to lather up with the brand’s addictive signature Côte d'Azur scent, which has a cult-like following in its own right, and the trio of Lip Lust Crème Lipsticks ($42 each), which come packed in emerald green and gold bullets that look as pretty as the shades themselves.

Scroll through to check out all of the products now available from the new collection, exclusively at oribe.com.

1 of 10

Côte d'Azur Restorative Body Crème

Oribe $65
2 of 10

Balmessence Lip Treatment

Oribe $35
3 of 10

The Lacquer High Shine Nail Polish 

Oribe $32 each
4 of 10

Radiant Drops Golden Face Oil 

Oribe $105
5 of 10

Night Ceremony Ultra-Rich Cream 

Oribe $115
6 of 10

Lip Lust Crème Lipstick

Oribe $42 each
7 of 10

Gold Envy Luminous Face Mask 

Oribe $95
8 of 10

Illuminating Face Palette 

Oribe $68 each
9 of 10

Daily Ritual Cream Face Cleanser 

Oribe $45
10 of 10

Côte d’Azur Replenishing Body Wash

Oribe $42

