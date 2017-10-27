This Eyelash and Eyebrow Serum Has More Than 3,415 5-Star Reviews on Amazon

Tired of penciling in your brows or fooling around with faux strips? Well, Amazon users have found a solution for thin, stubby hairs and more than 3,000 users are freaking out over it. Meet your new bestie: Organys Lash & Brow Booster Serum. It's an eyebrow and an eyelash serum that nourishes strands, leaving you with flirty fringe and full arches.

You can think of the $30 serum as vitamins, but for your eyelashes and eyebrows. While you're using it, those tiny hairs will get an infusion of lengthening and thickening nutrients. The brand says that you can score major growth within 60 days, but some reviewers have noticed subtle changes as early as two to four weeks. And it seems to work wonders for all types of issues, from over-plucked brows to lashes damaged by extensions.

Of course, you should always consult with your doctor before trying out new products. But the Organys Lash & Brow Booster Serum isn't made with any scary chemicals. So what's the secret sauce? It's formulated with natural amino acids that stimulate hair growth. You'll get the most out of the solution with consistent use (at least once a day for two months), and before you know it, you'll be flaunting your long lashes and feathery brows.