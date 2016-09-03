The One Reason You Should Own a Fan Brush

Chances are you've never picked up the fan brush that came inside that 20-piece kit you got for the holidays. But to some makeup artists, like L.A. makeup pro Allan Avendaño, the showy peacock in your pack is actually a pretty indispensable tool.

The reason, he says, is because the gentle swoosh of the fanned bristles is ideal for applying everything from bronzer to highlighter. "I hold it flat against the face, with the fanned-out side toward the nose,” he says. “Then I tell my clients to smile as I sweep on the powder with upward motions.” No clown cheeks here: "The beauty of it is that you can really build color without applying too much with each stroke,” he says. Consider us converts.