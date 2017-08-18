This $6 Makeup-Setting Spray Has Thousands of Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

Finding a makeup setting spray that actually does what it says is probably one of the toughest beauty dilemmas. But Amazon users have manged to come across a solution that actually keeps makeup in place all day long, and it only costs 6 bucks.

The popular spray is by NYX Cosmetics. The brand is known for creating quality makeup products for affordable prices, and their long-lasting setting spray is no different. All you need is a few splashes of the product, and you won't have to worry about colors fading or doing mid-day touchups. And that dreaded fear of getting makeup on someone's shirt after hugging them will be the least of your concerns.

$6 (Originally $8)

The best part about the spray: It has a matte finish that will keep oily skin from looking too slick. One reviewer says, "I'm a waitress, constantly surrounded by food, always sweaty from running around, and I NEVER get a shiny forehead with this stuff!" While another fan writes, "I don't like the dewy look at all and this spray really helps to keep my face totally set and completely matte for the entire night out!"

We're definitely going to give it a try to see what all of the hype is about.