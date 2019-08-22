All the Best Free Beauty Products You Can Get at Nordstrom Right Now

Image zoom Courtesy

We’re all for affordable beauty products — we’ll ransack the drugstore and comb through Amazon for the best, most wallet-friendly products, from high-end dupes to the $8 staples we always keep in our vanities. But while affordable is one thing, free gets us to a whole new level of obsessed. That’s why we’re so pumped about all of the free gifts with purchase available on Nordstrom right now.

While you do need to make a purchase up to a certain amount (gotta spend money to make money, right?), the value of the many Nordstrom beauty deals happening right now is honestly through the roof. Some gifts are valued at more than the spending threshold itself, which means you’re basically getting twice what you’re paying for.

With over 100 gift with purchase deals currently live on the site, there’s a lot of ways to score freebies. And we’re not talking junk samples you’ll stash in your cabinet and then forget about till your next big clean. Nordstrom is offering free gifts with purchase from brands like La Mer, Clinique, Dior, Nars, diptyque, Gucci, La Prairie, SK-II, and Tata Harper.

These are the best free beauty gifts with purchase you can get at Nordstrom right now:

Keep reading to see why these top deals are worth picking up at Nordstrom.com today.

Nordstrom Beauty

This gift with purchase deal spans all makeup and skincare brands from Nordstrom’s beauty department, so it’s easy to score freebies just by restocking your essentials. When you spend $75, you’ll receive $65 worth of deluxe samples from luxury brands like Clarins, Estee Lauder, NARS, Perricone MD, and Smashbox.

Get this gift: $65 value with $75 purchase; nordstrom.com

AMOREPACIFIC

This Korean luxury beauty brand is a favorite among celebs including Debra Messing for its gentle yet effective lineup of anti-aging products. This wild gift with purchase deal is actually valued above the minimum required spend, so you’re truly getting your money’s worth — and then some. This gift includes a cosmetics bag and deluxe samples of Time Response Skin Reserve Serum, Vintage Single Extract Essence, Youth Revolution Radiance Concentrator Serum, and Time Response Skin Reserve Intensive Crème.

Get this gift: $270 value with $250 purchase; nordstrom.com

Clinique

Deluxe samples — great. Full-sized products? Even better. When you spend $60 on Clinique Beauty, you’ll score not one but two free full-sized products: the City Block Purifying Charcoal Clay Mask + Scrub and 7 Day Scrub Cream Rinse-Off Formula.

Get this gift: $50 value with $60 purchase; nordstrom.com

Gucci

In the sage words of Young Thug, Free Gucci! Seriously though, we had to refresh our browsers to make sure we were seeing this correctly. Today, when you spend $130 on Gucci fragrances, you’ll also receive a free toile linen pouch and two deluxe fragrance samples each of Bloom Eau de Parfum and Bloom Acqua di Fiori Eau de Toilette.

Get this gift: With $130 purchase; nordstrom.com

La Mer

We’ll shut up about La Mer when it stops being so damn good — which is likely never. If you were waiting for a good opportunity to invest in the pricey yet actually worth it anti-aging line, this is it. With your purchase of a one-ounce moisturizing cream, or any La Mer product over $150, you’ll also receive minis of The Treatment Lotion, The Revitalizing Hydrating Serum, and The Moisturizing Soft Cream.

Get this gift: $50 value with a $150 purchase; nordstrom.com

Prada

Will we be taking advantage of this free gift with purchase deal from none other than luxury brand Prada? Pra-duh. We’ll happily add a sort-of Prada bag to our collection, thanks to the cosmetics case and deluxe samples of Fleur d'Oranger Eau de Parfum, Mimosa Eau de Parfum, and Rose Eau de Parfum that come with any Prada fragrance purchase, starting at just $28.

Get this gift: Starting at $28; nordstrom.com

REN

A huge name in the anti-aging game, REN is a brand we turn to when we’re looking for retinol products that work hard, but still treat us gently. Our $50 REN purchase will go twice as far with a $50 gift that includes deluxe samples of Flash Rinse 1-Minute Facial, Glycol Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask, Evercalm™ Global Protection Day Cream, and Keep Young & Beautiful Instant Firming Beauty Shot Gel-Serum, plus a single-use Keep Young & Beautiful Instant Brightening Beauty Shot Eye Lift.

Get this gift: $50 value with a $50 purchase; nordstrom.com

SK-II

As lauded in the luxury anti-aging space as La Mer, SK-II is particularly known for its dramatically skin-bettering masks, which are just as pricey as they are cult-loved. Luckily, two single-use Facial Treatment Masks and two single-use Overnight Miracle Masks, plus deluxe samples of Facial Treatment Essence and R.N.A. Power Radical New Age Cream come free with your $300 SK-II purchase.

Get this gift: $150 value with $300 purchase; nordstrom.com