10 Beauty Deals You Need to Buy from the Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Right now at Nordstrom, there are over 450 exclusive beauty deals waiting to be shopped. Yes, the time has come once again—the retailer's Anniversary Sale is finally here. 

If you've shopped the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale before, you know these beauty savings don't just consist of a measly 10% off a full-size anti-aging cream. We're talking about bundles of products and exclusive sets with unbelievably low price tags for their true value. Need some examples? La Mer's Mini Miracles Set includes two different classic products for only $85, while Drybar is offering a kit that includes hair clips, six different products, and a curling wand for only $165. That's less than what four blowouts would cost you. 

Other major brands in the same include Herbivore Botanicals, MAC, Jo Malone, and many, many more. To help you navigate and prioritize your shopping of the Anniversary Sale, we rounded up 10 must-haves that belong in your cart. Keep scrolling for what we can't wait to own. 

The Elite Smoke Complexion Collection by Artis

Score two of Artis' ultra-luxe and ultra-versatile makeup brushes, plus a brush cleanser, for only $98. The long handles mean they're easy to maneuver, and the done-shaped bristles glide across your face, promising a streak-free foundation finish. 

Bobbi Brown Deluxe Eye & Cheek Set

All your eyeshadow needs will be fulfilled with this Bobbi Brown 12-pan palette of metallics and mattes. The set also comes with a 4-pan blush palette and a metallic gold cosmetic case to cart-around both. 

T3 Grey & Rose Gold Cura Hair Dryer

This lightweight 3-speed blow-dryer is made with an ion generator that works to prevent frizz while drying your hair.

La Mer Mini Miracles Set

Yes, La Mer is in your budget! Thanks to Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale, you can score the Eye Concentrate and the Moisturizing Soft Cream both for only $85. The eye cream works to reduce the appearance of dark circles, while the soft cream provides hydration to your skin while boosting your radiance. 

Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Fragrance Combining Collection

With Jo Malone fragrances, you are able to layer scents to make one that's uniquely yours. This set includes three different fragrances—Wood Sage & Sea Salt, Nectarine Blossom & Honey, and Dark Amber & Ginger Lily—with corresponding body lotions. 

MAC Nordy Girl Palette: Metallic 

Appropriately named the "Nordy Girl" set, this exclusive is essential for the regular Nordstrom Beauty shopper. The shadow and highlighter palette includes pretty neutrals that lay on your skin in a metallic finish, along with an eyeliner and a mascara. 

Lancer Skincare Best-Sellers

If the sale is your approach to road-testing new skincare brands, start with the best-sellers. Lancer rounded out all the brand's most popular products in one special set. This one includes a full-size skin polish, a travel-size cleanser, a travel-size moisturizer, a travel-size face peel, and a facial oil. 

Drybar The Most Wanderful Waves Set

Four different classic Drybar hairstyling products, hair clips, and a curling wand for only $165. That's a deal that no one can deny.

Revitalash Adavanced Duo

Your secret to longer lashes? Picking up this huge two-for-one deal from Revitalash. You get two full-size lash growth serums for only $98!

Herbivore Botanicals Rosewater & Gemstone Trio 

Update your top shelf (and your Instagram feed) with these 'grammable and millennial pink skincare products from Herbivore. 

