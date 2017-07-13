10 Beauty Deals You Need to Buy from the Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Right now at Nordstrom, there are over 450 exclusive beauty deals waiting to be shopped. Yes, the time has come once again—the retailer's Anniversary Sale is finally here.

If you've shopped the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale before, you know these beauty savings don't just consist of a measly 10% off a full-size anti-aging cream. We're talking about bundles of products and exclusive sets with unbelievably low price tags for their true value. Need some examples? La Mer's Mini Miracles Set includes two different classic products for only $85, while Drybar is offering a kit that includes hair clips, six different products, and a curling wand for only $165. That's less than what four blowouts would cost you.

Other major brands in the same include Herbivore Botanicals, MAC, Jo Malone, and many, many more. To help you navigate and prioritize your shopping of the Anniversary Sale, we rounded up 10 must-haves that belong in your cart. Keep scrolling for what we can't wait to own.

