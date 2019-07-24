The 11 Absolute Best Beauty Deals From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Image zoom Courtesy

Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is in full swing and the deals are HOT. Thousands upon thousands of new arrivals are marked deeply down during the retailer’s two-week sale period. While that should sound like a blessing (and of course, it is), it’s also totally overwhelming.

If you’re on the hunt for top fashion deals, we recommend perusing our fall picks to get a competitive edge on next season’s wardrobe. But we’d also like to make a few extremely key sale suggestions from Nordstrom’s beauty department — the entire category remained full price at the store’s last big blowout, it’s Half-Yearly Sale, so this is a rare opportunity.

Some of the very best deals and exclusives you can find at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, now through August 4, include special-edition travel sets from brands like La Mer, Le Labo, and Diptyque. Kiehl’s, Moon Juice, and Living Proof deliver super-sized versions of their best-sellers at micro-sized prices. And pricey devices become more affordable with LightSTim and T3.

These are the best beauty deals to shop at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale:

Keep reading to see why these top products are worth picking up before the sale ends August 4.

Best High-End Skincare Deal: La Mer Mini Miracles Set

La Mer is widely seen as the end-all, be-all to luxury skincare; however, its typically exorbitant price point makes it a white whale to many would-be buyers. Women who try a sample often bemoan the fact that it actually works — dooming them to a future wherein they’re shelling out hundreds to keep up a newfound dependency on expensive moisturizer. Today, La Mer’s magic just got a little more affordable in the form of a $122-valued three-piece set, priced at just $90 (which is what the mini Moisturizing Soft Cream, included in this set, costs on its own).

Best Anti-Aging Device Deal: LightStim for Wrinkles White LED Light Therapy Device

We’ve come a long way in anti-aging technology — beyond just retinoids and vitamin Cs, we now have at our disposal countless tools that use infrared and radio frequencies to stimulate collagen production and reverse the aging process. Our top anti-aging tool recommendation from today’s sale is this light therapy wand that uses technology proven to smooth wrinkles, balance your skin tone and even depuff your eye area.

Best Lash Serum Deal: Revitalash ADVANCED Eyelash Conditioner Duo

The fact that this is the exact lash serum used by Meghan Markle should be motivation enough to add this two-for-one deal to your cart, but if you’re a cosmetics skeptic (good!) here’s a little more on why this specific formula is worth the investment. Using a proprietary ingredient blend called Biopeptin™ Complex, Revitalash’s lash conditioner is one of the few serums that actually works. Not only does it protect and strengthen the follicle, it also promotes fresh growth from the root.

Best Hair Product Deal: Living Proof Perfect Hair Day™ Deluxe Trio

Whoever had the idea to put the good shampoos and conditioners in Barbie-sized bottles that run out within a week can quite frankly get stuffed. Nowhere in the constitution does it say that quality hair products can’t come in value-sized packaging, and today’s deal is a sign that Living Proof is willing to finally give the people what they want: big bottles. Get a jumbo-sized (24 ounce) shampoo and a jumbo-sized conditioner — plus a four-ounce dry shampoo to boot — for just $89, and stop worrying about running out mid-shower.

Best Hair Tool Deal: T3 Cura Hair Dryer

If you’ve ever watched Amal Clooney’s curls bounce gracefully on the red carpet, what you may have actually been witnessing was the effect of a T3 Cura Hair Dryer, according to the barrister’s hair stylist Rod Ortega. This gentle yet powerful blow dryer may be the secret to the healthy, shiny waves you’ve been dreaming of — and the effortless mornings you desperately need.

Best Makeup Bundle Deal: Tom Ford Eye & Lip Set

No one knows summer beauty like Tom Ford. Achieving the designer’s signature sunkissed glow just got that much easier — and more affordable — with this Nordstrom Anniversary Sale exclusive beauty bundle. Featuring a cream lipstick in Scarlet Rouge, a pen liner and mascara, and a four color palette, the set knocks $60 off the retail value of each piece individually, and comes in a totally giftable box.

Best Makeup Brush Deal: MAC Up Close and Personal Travel Size Brush Set

If your makeup brush collection needs a refresh, we can’t think of a better opportunity than this 75 percent off MAC travel set. Exclusive to Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, the six-piece set features five all-purpose brushes and a rose gold carrying case that’s easy to take with you on the go, but fully functional as your at-home set.

Best Bodycare Deal: Kiehl’s Jumbo Creme de Corps Bottle with Pump

If your Equinox membership has led to a Kiehl’s addiction, honestly same. The brand’s Creme de Corps body lotion is one of our favorite body products of all time, so we’re thrilled to see the double bottle on sale for the same price as the regular. We’ve crowned this two-for-one deal one of our top picks from the sale, so you definitely don’t want to miss out.

Best Fragrance Deal: Le Labo Santal 33 & AnOther 13 Set

This special-edition Le Labo duo is exclusive to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, and is a perfect opportunity to try out travel-friendly sizes of some of the cult perfumer’s best-selling scents. Mandy Moore is a known fan of Santal 33, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas both twin in the fragrance as well. Try it out today alongside Le Labo’s custom scent for AnOther Magazine.

Best Candle Deal: Diptyque Set of 5 Travel Size Candles

These candle jars are almost more coveted than the fragrant wax of the candle itself, but ultimately there’s not much that can beat the sweet, soothing scent of a Diptyque. According to Nordstrom, this exclusive five-piece travel set of candles sells out every Anniversary Sale — it’s really a matter of if, not when, the entire stock will be sold through. Enjoy the 1.23-ounce-sized scents of the Baies Candle, Feu de Bois Candle, Figuier Candle, Mimosa Candle, and Roses Candle for just $11 each.

Best Wellness Deal: Moon Juice SuperYou Dietary Supplement Duo

For beauty from the inside-out, there’s no chicer a resource than Amanda Chantal Bacon’s wellness brand Moon Juice. The SuperYou Dietary Supplement harnesses the power of four adaptogenic herbs — shatavari, ashwagandha, amla, and rhodiola — to leave you exponentially more energized and balanced. This double bottle deal will keep you vibrating at a high level for much longer.

