I Over-Tweezed My Brows as a Teen — This Serum Brought Them Back to Life

Like far too many '90s babies, I tweezed my eyebrows to smithereens as a teen, turning them into mere comma-shaped patches of hair for the better parts of middle and high school. Years later, my brows are finally on the road to recovery. I may never be Cara Delevingne, but an eyebrow serum from Nordstrom just brought me one step closer to getting on her bushy-browed level.

Neubrow is a brow-enhancing serum from Skin Research Laboratories, the brand behind cult-favorite eyelash topical Neulash. Skeptical as I was when I first picked up a bottle in August, it’s given me supermodel-caliber eyebrows in a matter of weeks.

Given that Neubrow was my first foray into the world of eyebrow serums, I was initially hesitant to apply it the recommended once daily, opting instead for an every-other-night regimen. Before bed, I’d swipe its tiny, product-saturated wand across my brows, taking special care to apply diligently over any hairless spots. I’d finish it off with a brush-through courtesy of a brow comb attached to the product wand, dispersing the serum in what felt like an even way.

After just a few nights of use, I began to notice a visible difference in my brows. They weren’t thicker, necessarily, but the hairs looked quite a bit darker, creating the illusion of fullness. And, dare I say it, my brows also looked more...nourished. The hairs had become shinier than I knew was possible (in a good way), and they appeared individually thicker than the wispy little strands I’d grown used to.

From that point forward, I began to think of Neubrow as an eyebrow conditioner, a miracle product that added serious dimension to my once-sparse brows. Needless to say, I began applying it nightly after the first week, and the results have only improved — in addition to the initial perks, I’ve started seeing tangible growth in my brows.

Nordstrom shoppers are with me on this one, offering up dozens of five-star reviews praising Neubrow for its conditioning and growth-enhancing qualities. “This works! I went from barely there to WOW,” wrote one reviewer. “While pricey, it does work,” wrote another. “My eyebrow guru says it appears to keep hair from falling out, so as new growth comes in, you have more.”

Neubrow retails for $100 at Nordstrom, but there’s no time like the present to invest in some eyebrow TLC. See for yourself what over 100 adamant reviewers are talking about, and don’t be afraid to get your inner Delevingne on.

Neubrow Brow Enhancing Serum

