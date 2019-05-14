The Japanese Shampoo That Leaves My Hair Extra Sleek, Shiny, and Volumized

Image zoom naturelab/Instagram

Buying the right shampoo and conditioner can be incredibly tricky. Despite many hair care brands making claims about specific concerns — like promising to reduce frizz on dry, damaged hair or add volume to oily and fine hair — it feels like every time I get a shampoo that’s supposed to work for my hair conditions, it just doesn’t. In fact, I’ve often found that using a shampoo that doesn’t target my main concern (which is oiliness) actually leaves my hair in better shape than options that promise to combat grease.

While L’Occitane’s Repairing Shampoo ($24; amazon.com) has been doing my hair justice for a while, it still wasn’t taming my flyaways and frizz as much as I hoped it would. (I always air-dry my hair, which makes it particularly difficult to find a product that won’t leave my strands staticky and limp.) But after switching to NatureLab Tokyo’s Perfect Volume Shampoo and Conditioner duo ($28; amazon.com) for a few weeks, I can honestly say that I’ve officially discovered my new go-to.

The sulfate-free Japanese shampoo is targeted at volumizing your strands, which has always been at the top on my list of hair needs. It’s completely vegan, free of any harsh chemicals or sulfates that can damage color-treated hair, and made with botanical ingredients like sakura flower extract, rice protein, apple stem cells, and soy protein. Used in conjunction with the NatureLab Tokyo Perfect Volume Conditioner ($14; amazon.com), the duo adds just the right amount of body to my hair, but also leaves it ultra soft, smooth, and bouncy. I’ve noticed a lot less flyaways and frizz since I’ve started using the products (compared to other shampoos and conditioners), and it’s worth mentioning that they never leave my oily strands feeling weighed down. This is an especially tough feat considering I often don’t even use conditioner because of the possibility that it’ll leave me with limp locks — but this conditioner actually hydrates my hair without making it feel heavy.

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $28; amazon.com

Another plus is that the products are packaged in unconventional round bottles that are super cute — and the liquid itself is pink, so it’s definitely aesthetically pleasing to have in my shower. And, both the shampoo and conditioner smell amazing — I can only describe it as a unique, powdery floral scent that doesn’t smell like any other floral-scented fragrance I own. While NatureLab describes its aroma as “light,” it does come off a bit strong to me (but not in a bad way, especially considering I’m not usually crazy about powerful scents). I love that the clean, sweet smell lingers in my hair even after it’s completely dry.

You can grab the duo together for just $28, or buy the shampoo or conditioner separately to test out for $14 each. But honestly, I’d take the plunge and get both — your strands will be glad you did!