Meghan Markle Called This Blush "Perfect" and TBH She's Right

Image zoom Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Of all the makeup products we have in our beauty wardrobe, blush is perhaps the most life-giving. It wakes up tired skin and, even after sitting at our desks all day, it lends the impression we’ve been working up a flush playing tennis or, as one brand suggests, perhaps some other physical activity.

Nars Orgasm Blush is arguably the most iconic, cult-adored blush product on the market, and has been ever since it launched in 1999. It’s been a go-to both on and off the red carpet for countless celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Kim Kardashian, and, perhaps most famously, Meghan Markle.

Markle has called the warm, rouge powder “a perfect rosy flush tone that brightens the face." Anyone who has seen the Duchess’ impeccable tinted glow can understand the power of a well-suited blush. But it’s not just Markle’s complexion this shade works for — this product is beloved in part for how universally flattering it is.

Over a thousand Nordstrom reviewers would agree, giving this product a near-perfect five-star rating. “Thank you thank you thank you for such long lasting blushes,” writes one reviewer. “I absolutely LOVE what y’all have created! I get questions all the time asking about what blush I have on and of course I have to spread the good news about my new discovery. There seriously is no other blush that lasts this long and truly is beautiful!”

“I finally gave this a try to see if it was as great as everyone says — and it is,” writes another. “Looks great in the winter as well as in the summer when I have a little more color. I don't know how this magically adjusts to my skin tone but it does! Try this, you will not be disappointed!”

Shop Meghan Markle’s “perfect” blush with the cheeky name for $30 at Nordstrom.

Image zoom Nordstrom

To buy: $30; nordstrom.com