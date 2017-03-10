11 Multitasking Products To Save You Time When the Clock Jumps Ahead

Courtesy (3)
Olivia Bahou
Mar 10, 2017 @ 3:15 pm

Daylight saving time is both a blessing and a curse. On one hand, it’s nice to still have some daylight hours left in the day when you leave work. But when the clock jumps ahead and you lose an hour of sleep, the last thing you’re thinking about is that extra vitamin D.

That’s why we’ve rounded up 11 products that do double-duty in the a.m. so that you don’t have to. Instead of losing a full 60 minutes of sleep, load up on these multitasking cleansers, brilliant coffee machines, and two-in-one makeup products to streamline the morning rush. You might just have enough time to stop for some extra caffeine on your commute.

VIDEO: The Best Drugstore Beauty Products

 

So go ahead and hit snooze on your alarm clock a few more times. Your morning routine won’t take nearly as long as it did on Friday.

1 of 11 Courtesy

Ahava All-in-One Toning Cleanser

Skip a step by toning and cleansing in one go.

available at AHAVA $32 SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Courtesy

Laura Mercier Oil-Free Tinted Moisturizer

Instead of foundation, swipe on a tinted moisturizer with SPF 20 for coverage and sun protection all in one.

available at Laura Mercier $44 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

Zing Anything Citrus Zinger Water Bottle

If you want a body like Julianne Hough's but don't have time to squeeze a lemon (and separate the seeds!), load it up into this water bottle and let the flavor infuse your drink on the go.

available at Amazon $16 SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

Nivea In-Shower Nourishing Body Lotion

Moisturize and rinse while you're still in the shower, and you won't have to wait for your lotion to dry before trying to slip into that pair of skinny jeans.

available at Amazon $6 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

Clinique Acne Solutions Clearing Concealer

This concealer has salicylic acid acne medication inside, so you can fight pimples while you hide them.

available at Nordstrom $18 SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Courtesy

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick

Put down that eyeshadow palette and pick up this stick, which can double as eyeliner or all-over color on your lids.

available at Bobbi Brown $30 SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Courtesy

Cuisinart Brew Central 12-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker

Put your coffeemaker on a timer so that it starts heating up before your alarm clock rings, and say goodbye to those grumpy first few minutes that you spend awake before your first sip of coffee.

available at Amazon $90 SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

Sephora Rose Cleansing & Exfoliating Wipes

These wipes remove debris and exfoliate your skin, for days when just washing your face feels like too much work.

available at Sephora $8 SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge for Lips & Cheeks

Swipe this pot rouge on as a gloss and a blush, and marvel at all the empty space you now have in your makeup bag.

available at Bobbi Brown $30 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

Downy Wrinkle Releaser

You don't have time to iron, and with this crease-releasing spray, you don't have to.

available at Amazon $13 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

Origins GinZing Refreshing Eye Cream to Brighten & Depuff

This eye cream uses caffeine from coffee beans, so you can moisturize the delicate skin under your peepers and look more awake in one easy step. You might even save enough time to grab a latte on the way.

available at Nordstrom $30 SHOP NOW

