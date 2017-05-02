5 Beauty Upgrades Your Mom Deserves This Mother’s Day

Courtesy (3); Time Inc. Digital Studio (2)
Dianna Mazzone
May 02, 2017 @ 7:00 pm

We like to think the best kind of gift is one the recipient wouldn’t necessarily buy for themselves. And when the giftee is an on-the-go mom, that type of treat often takes the form of little luxuries like fancy hand soap and silky pillowcases.

Oh, and did we happen to mention that Mother's Day is right around the corner? These five beauty upgrades won't require a gift receipt—promise.

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty

 

1 of 5 Courtesy

Molton Brown Delicious Rhubarb & Rose Fine Liquid Hand Wash

Nothing says "I've got my act together" like a bathroom stocked with high-end hand soap.

Molton Brown $28 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

Tory Burch Large Brigitte Cosmetics Case

Sure, the freebie makeup bag she got last season does the job for now, but why not gift her a water-resistant case that'll last forever?

Tory Burch $95 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase

Does your mom need a pure silk pillowcase? Probably not. Is it worth it, if only to stop her fresh blowout from falling flat? Absolutely.

Slip $79 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

T3 Featherweight Luxe 2i Hair Dryer

It's a salon-quality hair dryer. And it's pink. Need we say more?

T3 $199 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Sephora Collection PRO Essentials Brush Set

This streamlined set boasts the perfect number of brushes: Enough to impress, but not overwhelm.

Sephora Collection $175 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!