How Motherhood Changed My Beauty Routine

My baby girl, now 17 months old, is a chatterbox. She loves Greek yogurt, taking long baths, and playing on outdoor swing sets. If you meet her, she’ll say “Haaay,” and promptly ask you to read her a Peppa Pig book. She’s a delight. A non-stop, energetic, full-speed-ahead sunbeam pointed directly between the eyes. When she’s awake, I’m awake. As you can imagine, this has cramped my once leisurely beauty routine. So I’ve made a few changes to accommodate motherhood—ones you might want to consider whether or not most hours in your day are spoken for. Check out my new essentials below.

