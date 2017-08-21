8 Products to Help Cure Your Summertime Sadness

Valerio Pennicino/Getty
Erin Lukas
Aug 21, 2017 @ 3:30 pm

Here's the thing about summertime flings: they have an expiration date. Kissing yours one last time before they go or lamenting the end of your relationship before it's actually over are two reasons your fling will have you feeling summertime sadness. 

If you're feeling the mid-summer blues, the only thing that can truly make you feel better is time, but there's a few ways that your beauty and self-care routine can also help speed up the process time—aside from listening to Lana Del Rey of course.

We've rounded up eight mood-boosting beauty products that can help cure your summertime sadness.

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty

 

1 of 8 Courtesy

Yves Saint Laurent Beauty Le Laque Couture The Mats in Le Orange 

We dare you not to break into a smile and have a new lust for life when you look at this warm orange polish on your nails. 

Yves Saint Laurent $28 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

Diptyque Choisya Scented Candle 

While they can be an instant mood-lifter, flowers were born to die. Instead, light up Diptyque's bittersweet Mexican orange flower-based scent to add ambiance to your apartment. It will help take your sunny disposition out of hibernation. 

Diptyque $64 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

GlamGlow Bubblesheet Oxygenating Deep Cleanse Mask 

A face mask is the easiest way to give yourself the spa treatment at home. When you take it one off after letting it soak into your skin for 10 minutes, it's like you're rinsing off your stress, worries—and your relationship. Bonus: This deep cleansing mask is also just a plain good time. It bubbles up into a fizzy foam as it works to purify your pores. 

Glamglow $9 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

Lush Cosmetics Cheer Up Buttercup Bath Bomb 

This bath bomb's name says it all. We dare you not feel better after soaking in a sunshine yellow tub.

Lush $6 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

Herbivore Botanicals Rose Hibiscus Coconut Water Hydrating Face Mist 

A rose-infused mist won't only soothe your complexion, but also your mind. 

Herbivore $32 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

Olly Endless Energy Vitamin Gummies 

Take these delicious gummy vitamins to feel less lethargic. They're packed with a blend of energy-boosting green tea and B-vitamins. 

Olly $14 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Chanel Palette Essentielle in Beige Intense 

Packing up and taking a road trip to nowhere in particular is one way to beat the post-breakup blues. If that's not in the cards, this highlight, blush, and concealer palette inspired by California road trips is the next best option. 

Chanel $60 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

Smith & Cult Illumify Highlighter in Summersault

You might not be glowing on the inside, but this creamy, illuminating highlighter will make your complexion look as if you've been hanging out on a West Coast beach. 

Smith and Cult $36 SHOP NOW

