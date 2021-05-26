My Mom Has Used This J.Lo-Approved Cream for Decades, and No One Believes She’s Over 60
Like mother, like daughter, they always say. And for many reasons, I hope that to be true in my case. My mom’s the hardest worker I know, she somehow holds a golden nugget of wisdom for everything, and she always manages to maintain a positive attitude even through the most stressful of situations.
People always say we look alike — we’ve even been mistaken for sisters before. That instance could probably be chalked up to simple flattery, but hey, maybe it wasn’t: My mom is 61, but she doesn’t look a day over 45. She has seemingly zero wrinkles and the most glowing, smoothest, softest skin ever, a trait I hope to emulate when I’m her age. Fingers crossed the adage holds water.
Good genes certainly play a factor in her wrinkle-free complexion, but she’s also used one particular cream for decades, and she swears it has kept her skin bouncy, glowy, and ageless. She’s almost certainly one of Dr. Hauschka’s Revitalizing Day Cream’s most steadfast fans (sponsor her, Dr. Hauschka!), and she’s turned me, my sister, and countless friends on to the German skincare brand.
This cream does the job. It hydrates, smooths, and plumps thanks to impressive ingredients like nurturing anthyllis, witch hazel, and carrot for balancing moisture and apricot kernel, sweet almond, and wheat germ oils for protection, nourishment, and revitalization.
It’s basically magic in a bottle, a statement I’m sure my mom would agree with. She’s proof of this cream’s powers, after all: She regularly gets asked what foundation she uses because her skin looks so poreless and perfect. “None,” she says. She doesn’t wear (let alone need) any face makeup because her skin already looks flawless and airbrushed on its own. It’s only feasible to credit that to the one moisturizer she’s used for decades, right? She won’t use anything else.
My family is partial to German products (we're originally from Germany), but there’s no bias here. With this cream, there’s simply no denying its effectiveness. Jennifer Lopez is a fan of the skincare brand, too, and she literally hasn't aged in years. J.Lo swears by the Rose Day Cream, which my mom also has in her rotation.
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers are also singing this day cream’s praises, and much like my mom, the majority say they won’t use anything else on their face.
“I started using Dr. Hauschka products in my mid-30's. I am now 70, and I continue to use the Dr. Hauschka Day Cream religiously. My skin looks fantastic, if I do say so myself,” wrote one shopper. “I cannot overstate the value of this product. One of the few moisturizers on the market that is absolutely worth the price. Thank you Dr. Hauschka. This is just about the only product I can use that does not cause my skin to break out.”
Worth noting: My mom is very selective with what she uses on her skin, so the fact that she’s put her trust in this particular Dr. Hauschka cream for decades speaks volumes to its formula. The brand is a pioneer in the clean beauty world, and its skincare products contain zero mineral oils, silicones, PEGs, or synthetic preservatives. Everything, from its creams to its face oils, is made from 100 percent natural raw ingredients that come from a mix of biodynamic herb gardens, certified-sustainable German farms, and fair-trade global partnerships.
Here’s what I know for sure: When I’m 61, I want to have skin like my mom’s, and that’s reason enough for me to stock up on every assortment of Dr. Hauschka’s creams. Good thing they’re on Amazon and can get delivered in just a few days. Until then, I’ll be secretly stealing my mom’s.
