Drop Everything: This Epic Beauty Sale Has $1 Sheet Masks

Thank the beauty gods for this ridiculously good sale. Now, we can all achieve clear, pore-less skin without emptying out our bank account. On Korean beauty brand Missha's website, there's a Sheet Mask Cafe section, and it's basically a jackpot filled with deals on sheet masks.

If you don't know by now, sheet masks are a holy grail in our skin-care routine. Not only are they pre-soaked in effective ingredients—like vitamins and fruit extracts—they also are a lot less messier than cream or gel face masks. And whenever we're traveling, we like to keep the individually wrapped masks in our carry-on, too.

Now, we can all stock up with deals at up to 50 percent off on Missha's website. (That means some affordable options are only $1). Yep, so you'd better move fast. The brand doesn't say exactly when the discount will end, but we've noticed that some of the masks are already sold out. Get to it with our favorites below.