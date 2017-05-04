Drop Everything: This Epic Beauty Sale Has $1 Sheet Masks

Thank the beauty gods for this ridiculously good sale. Now, we can all achieve clear, pore-less skin without emptying out our bank account. On Korean beauty brand Missha's website, there's a Sheet Mask Cafe section, and it's basically a jackpot filled with deals on sheet masks. 

If you don't know by now, sheet masks are a holy grail in our skin-care routine. Not only are they pre-soaked in effective ingredients—like vitamins and fruit extracts—they also are a lot less messier than cream or gel face masks. And whenever we're traveling, we like to keep the individually wrapped masks in our carry-on, too.

Now, we can all stock up with deals at up to 50 percent off on Missha's website. (That means some affordable options are only $1). Yep, so you'd better move fast. The brand doesn't say exactly when the discount will end, but we've noticed that some of the masks are already sold out. Get to it with our favorites below.

Fox Animal Mask

This cute face mask will make you feel like a foxy lady as your skin is energized with the Chamomile ingredients.

Pure Source Honey Cell Sheet Mask

Honey is known to hydrate skin and help it look more radiant. This mask has tiny cells that position the product perfectly over the skin to help the skin absorb the ingredients.

Real Solution Brightening Tencil Sheet Mask

Dry, dull skin will be a thing of the past with this nourishing option, which includes vitamins and seaweed extracts.

Herb in Nude Firming Care Sheet Mask

This mask is like tea for your face. It includes Rooibos, which helps revitalize and firm skin.

Super Aqua Pore-Kling Bubble Sheet Mask

And this fun mask includes sparkling water and calcium to help energize tired skin.

