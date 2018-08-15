The 5 Things I’m Buying at Milk Makeup’s 20% Off Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

My college days are over (and I don't have kids), but that doesn't mean I'm going to miss out on the Back to School sales happening right now. It's the perfect reminder of the times when I actually had summer vacation and a simpler life.

Milk Makeup’s 20% off Back to School Sale is one I'm most excited to take advantage of. While younger shoppers are stocking up on holographic highlighters I wish I could pull off (and, you know what, I probably could if I tried), I’m speed-clicking straight to the skincare and makeup staples that have a place in my post-collegiate life. Below, I’ve rounded up everything I’m buying from the sale — but act fast if you plan to shop it, too, because these deals end tonight.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: How to Perfect the Messy Pony