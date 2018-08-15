The 5 Things I’m Buying at Milk Makeup’s 20% Off Sale

milkmakeup/instagram
Laura Reilly
Aug 15, 2018 @ 2:00 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

My college days are over (and I don't have kids), but that doesn't mean I'm going to miss out on the Back to School sales happening right now. It's the perfect reminder of the times when I actually had summer vacation and a simpler life.

Milk Makeup’s 20% off Back to School Sale is one I'm most excited to take advantage of. While younger shoppers are stocking up on holographic highlighters I wish I could pull off (and, you know what, I probably could if I tried), I’m speed-clicking straight to the skincare and makeup staples that have a place in my post-collegiate life. Below, I’ve rounded up everything I’m buying from the sale — but act fast if you plan to shop it, too, because these deals end tonight.

VIDEO: How to Perfect the Messy Pony

 

1 of 5 Courtesy

Watermelon Brightening Serum

Part of the genius of Milk Makeup’s skincare line is that virtually everything comes in ‘stick’ form. When not only your serum, but also your cleanser, toner, and oil are all solid products, you never have to worry about disastrous leaks in your purse or TSA liquid limits. This cylindrical serum melts gorgeously when rolled on your face or fingertips, and smells like a homemade fruit salad.

Milk Makeup $29 (Originally $36) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

Sunshine Oil

Milk calls this product its ‘everything oil,’ and it’s not wrong. This grapeseed, oil-based blend is truly an all-purpose tool that works as both a first oil cleaner and a hydrating facial oil — plus a body moisturizer, and an oil for livening up brows and dry ends. You can even keep it in your bag or desk for when your knuckles begin to chap in the dry winter months.

Milk Makeup $30 (Originally $38) SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Flex Concealer

One thing that bothers me about a lot of concealers on the market is that they are appropriate for either under eyes or spot concealing, rarely both. The Flex Concealer doesn’t fall into that trap. Instead, Milk has used marshmallow root powder, plus a bunch of other humectant ingredients, to create a formula that fixes to your skin and then moves with it. This is great for fully covering up discoloration, but also for working with — not against — your expressive eye area.

Milk Makeup $22 (Originally $28) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

Eye Vinyl

Remember when you first started seeing high-shine, glossy lidded looks everywhere and then tried to recreate it yourself using vaseline and lip gloss that made your lashes clump desperately? Yeah, me neither. Failed home experiments aside, this is the product that you (okay, it was me) were looking for. This gel-like shadow creates an almost reflective coating on your lid without gluing your eyes open, and comes in three shades of varying adventurousness — Nude, Iridescent Lilac, and Black.

Milk Makeup $16 (Originally $20) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Matte Bronzer

I am not someone who has patience for a full contoured-highlighted-baked to the gods look, mostly because I hate leaving that much room for error. I’ve tried and failed with powders that make my face look muddy, but this bronzer has emerged an unlikely success story. The wide tip of this product applies a thin, matte layer of product in a steady line, accentuating only the exact spots that I want to frame. I’ll add a bit more of the buildable formula if the application looks too light, and then I’ll buff the edges out with my fingers.

Milk Makeup $19 (Originally $24) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!