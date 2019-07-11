If Red Lipsticks Intimidate You, Michelle Obama’s Red Glossier Lip Gloss Is the Perfect Alternative

Image zoom Erika Goldring/Getty Images

I don't know about you, but I'm still not over Michelle Obama's interview with Gayle King at the 2019 Essence Festival. The former first lady dropped a ton of gems, delivering relationship, business, and health advice. I've honestly watched the video about four times since it was uploaded to YouTube less than a week ago, and each time I found myself not only learning some valuable lesson to apply to my own life, but also being hypnotized by Michelle's glowing skin and popping lip gloss.

Her makeup artist, Carl Ray, gave her the ultimate radiant glow with MAC's Extra Dimension Skinfinish ($36; nordstrom.com) and — the true champion of her flawless, camera-ready look — Glossier's Lip Gloss in Red ($14; glossier.com). The new shade was just released a day ago, but Obama wore it before it even dropped.

Ray swiped the dewy, light-reflecting gloss onto Obama's lips using the fuzzy applicator. In the tube it looks extremely red, but the sheer shade isn't as intimidating as traditional red lipsticks. The Glossier red gloss leaves a tinted shine, as if you've just finished a popsicle, which is a look that can easily be pulled off every day.