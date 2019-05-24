Amazon’s Memorial Day Beauty Deals Will Save You Up to 70% on Best-Selling Skincare

Image zoom jvskincare/Instagram

Forget everything you know about traditional Memorial Day sales because Amazon is changing the game with a ton of impressive deals in its beauty department this weekend.

To help you score the best deals and discounts, we did all the hard work and research for you, and combed through the retailer’s beauty section (tough job, right?). After poring over tons of popular hair, makeup, and skincare products with discounts up to 70 percent off, we can say these are officially some of the best deals to score this Memorial Day weekend. But you’ll have to hurry — we have a feeling these are going to go fast.

From anti-aging skincare staples (hello, brightening vitamin C serum!) to time-saving hair tools (we’re looking at you, Revlon Hot Air Brush), you’ll find everything you need to simplify your beauty routine and indulge in a little self-care. And with discounts on popular brands like celeb-loved Joanna Vargas, Lorac, Vichy, and Olay, it’s also a great time to restock your beauty bag and treat yourself to something special. Here are all of the best beauty deals you can score on Amazon this holiday weekend.

Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash Eyelash and Brow Growth Serum

Get one of Amazon’s best-selling eyelash and brow growth serums for an impressive 70 percent off this weekend. Coming in at just $30, this versatile biotin and plant peptide-packed serum, which has racked up over 8,900 five-star reviews, is a steal.

To buy: $30 (Originally $100); amazon.com

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush

Shorten your morning routine with this fast one-step styling brush designed to dry, smooth, and style while adding volume and shine all at the same time. Amazon shoppers call the tool a “game-changer,” and have given it over 4,400 five-star reviews.

To buy: $48 (Originally $60); amazon.com

Olay Pro-Retinol Eye Cream

Skip the expensive retinol creams that require a prescription and go for this hydrating, anti-aging retinol eye cream instead. Stock your beauty bag with this morning and night wrinkle-fighting and moisturizing eye cream now while it’s 43 percent off, and you’ll see improvement within just four weeks.

To buy: $17 (Originally $30); amazon.com

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face

Vitamin C is a skincare must-have — no matter what skin concerns you have. This moisturizing day and night serum hydrates thanks to its hyaluronic acid while brightening skin, fighting wrinkles, and protecting skin from all the free-radicals that age it over time. Plus, it’s one of the most affordable vitamin C products on the market right now.

To buy: $20 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Wrinkle Kit by Olay Professionals

With SPF Repair Lotion, Deep Wrinkle Treatment, and Wrinkle Smoothing Cream, this kit has every morning and night product you need to ensure you’re skincare routine is working around-the-clock. Work these into your routine and they’ll work hard to target fine lines, dark spots, and other skin concerns you’re hoping to prevent or treat.

To buy: $32 (Originally $45); amazon.com

Joanna Vargas Rescue Serum

Renowned facialist to the stars, Joanna Vargas, created this fast-working vitamin C and E serum, so you and her a-list clients (Naomi Watts, Debra Messing, and Mandy Moore) can get better skin — sans lasers or expensive facials — in just a week. Continue to use it for a full month for even brighter, smoother, and younger-looking skin.

To buy: $150 (Originally $150); amazon.com

Lorac Pro Matte Eye Shadow Palette

This versatile, eight-shade palette has everything you need to create everyday looks, smokey eyes, and much more. These matte colors look gorgeous wet or dry, and layered on their own, combined, or worn as liner.

To buy: $28 (Originally $41); amazon.com

More Memorial Day Weekend Beauty Deals on Amazon