We Tested Madonna’s $600 Skincare Secret, and It Totally Works

For our 23rd annual Best Beauty Buys, we surveyed leading dermatologists, makeup artists, hairstylists, and manicurists to find out which products they can’t get enough of. The votes are in: You’ll want to clear a shelf for these 165 beauty game-changers.

Maybe it's the musical theater kid in me, but when it comes to beauty products, I love a dramatic presentation. Give me collectible boxes, gold-foil tissue paper, and silver-plated applicator spatulas. I want it all! (And I save and treasure it all, too—no waste here.)

So it's no wonder I find the MDNA Skin Rejuvenator Set ($600; barneys.com) so enticing.

It's exactly what you'd expect from a face mask made and marketed by none other than the Material Girl. (The MDNA in MDNA Skin? Yep, that's Madonna.) Nested inside a silk-lined box sits a shiny gun-metal jar and what looks like a small kitchen appliance. The former houses a black mixture laced with magnetic particles. (Keep following here...) And the latter is a spoon-like magnet that whisks it away for mess-free removal.

Allow Madonna to demonstrate:

Needless to say, even the clean-up method appeals to my dramatic sensibilities. But would this set give my skin an even brighter, healthier look than I can get with a run-of-the-mill face mask? After a few experiments, I'm pleased to report that the answer is yes. The mineral-rich clay in this formula made for excellent exfoliation, while the activated thermal water left my skin looking hydrated. After applying it at night, I found the immediate results even lingered through the morning.

All that said, at $600, the set is the priciest winner in our 2018 Best Beauty Buys Awards. But keep in mind: It's also the only one personally backed by the Queen of Pop.