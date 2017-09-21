You’ll Never Guess How Many Eye Looks You Can Create With This Tiny Palette

Call it the paradox of choice, but those 50-pan eyeshadow palettes are just plain overwhelming. Yet hand us a quad or duo, and it doesn't feel like quite enough. Well, consider Maybelline The City Mini Palette ($8; target.com) the Goldilocks in-between.

Available in seven colorways, the palette took home an InStyle Readers' Choice Beauty Award for good reason: With six shades, it offers enough options to play, but not so many that it requires a roadmap.

We've been toying around with the palette in Urban Jungle, and already found no less than a dozen ways to use it. The simplest way to navigate it is from left square to right square—the hues in each box coordinate best with each other.

Courtesy

Or, you can take a cue from makeup artist Yadim and let one shade shine at a time. Backstage at Jason Wu's Spring 2018 show (shown above) he used his pinkie to pick up the darkest color from the Urban Jungle palette and swipe it at the outer corner of the eyes for a brushstroke-like effect.