Matcha-Infused Beauty Products to Go with Your Latte 

If your Instagram feed is any indication, matcha is having a major moment. Along with serving as a highly photogenic beverage that gives you a jolt of caffeine that rivals any cup of coffee, matcha also offers major beauty benefits. The Japanese tea known for its vibrant green hue is loaded with potent, but gentle antioxidents that also soothe redness, too. Here, we've rounded up our favorite beauty products packed with the souped-up version of green tea.

Origins RitualiTea Matcha Madness Revitalizing Powder Face Mask With Matcha & Green Tea 

How to make a sipping on a matcha latte even better: A matching face mask. Mix this matcha-based powder with two teaspoons of water and apply the creamy mask to improve skin tone and texture. 

First Aid Beauty Hello FAB Caffeine Matcha Wake Up Wipes 

Thanks to a cocktail of matcha green tea, vitamin C, aloe vera, and caffeine, these makeup-removing wipes not only save shed minutes off of your skincare routine, but also hydrate and protect skin from environmential toxins. 

3 of 5 Courtesy

Nails Inc. Sweet Almond Nail Polish Powered By Matcha In Mayfair Market 

Your nails could use some matcha love, too. Nails Inc's line of polishes are enriched with the superfood powder to help boost moisture, and ultimately, your nails' health. 

H2O+ Beauty Aquadefense Shielding Matcha Facial Essence

The essence of radiant, poreless skin? Matcha. Spritz this tea-infused spray on after your moisturizer to minimize large pores and get rid of dullness. 

100% Pure Organic Matcha Anti-Aging Moisturizer 

This all-natural moisturizer nourishes dry skin and improves elasticity while protecting complexions against free radical damage. 

