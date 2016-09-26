These are Margot Robbie's 5 Essential Beauty Products 

InStyle Staff
Sep 26, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

Margot Robbie’s bombshell flaxen blonde hair and glowing complexion never go unnoticed, but surprisingly the new face of Calvin Klein fragrances is refreshingly honest when it comes to her approach to her red carpet beauty routine. “Lately, I’ve been trying to style my makeup and hair in a way that looks like I could’ve done it myself. I realized that anything harsh ages me. I need to remind people that I’m only 26,” the Suicide Squad star told InStyle. Off-camera, the actress’ approach is similar with an emphasis on skincare. A toning facial mist and SPF-packed lightweight foundation are a few of her go-to products she always has on hand. Keep scrolling to find out all of the beauty essentials Robbie keeps in her bag.

 

Caudalie Beauty Elixir

Long considered the wunderkind of face mists, it’s no wonder Robbie always has one on-hand. "I keep this hydrating spray in my bag at all times; I mist it on like crazy! It has an amazing herbal scent that wakes me up,” she says. In addition to hydrating, spritz this mist on to set makeup, and tighten and tone skin.

Calvin Klein Deep Euphoria

“The first time I wore this fragrance, my boyfriend said, ‘ooh, you smell so good.’ I thought to myself, ‘I’m going to wear this scent forever,’” Robbie says of the new fragrance Calvin Klein fragrance she’s fronting. With notes of black magic rose and musk, it’s not surprising this scent is a head-turner.

Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads

To keep her complexion in-check when traveling, Robbie turns to these convenient pads as a quick way to wash up. "As soon as I get on a plane, I take my makeup off then wipe my skin with one of these pads to get it squeaky clean. One side is exfoliator, and the other is toner."

Klorane Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk

It turns out one of InStyle’s Best Beauty Buys also has Hollywood’s seal of approval. "I've tried so many dry shampoos, and this one is the best,” Robbie told us of Klorane’s can. “It soaks up oil and also covers my roots when I have regrowth."

Ellis Faas Skin Veil SPF 15

The secret to Robbie’s lit-from-within complexion: mixing a lightweight foundation with her moisturizer. "I'm using this [Ellis Faas] foundation at the moment; I like mixing it with my face cream for a soft, tinted-moisturizer-like finish,” says Robbie.

