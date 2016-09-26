These are Margot Robbie's 5 Essential Beauty Products 

Margot Robbie’s bombshell flaxen blonde hair and glowing complexion never go unnoticed, but surprisingly the new face of Calvin Klein fragrances is refreshingly honest when it comes to her approach to her red carpet beauty routine. “Lately, I’ve been trying to style my makeup and hair in a way that looks like I could’ve done it myself. I realized that anything harsh ages me. I need to remind people that I’m only 26,” the Suicide Squad star told InStyle. Off-camera, the actress’ approach is similar with an emphasis on skincare. A toning facial mist and SPF-packed lightweight foundation are a few of her go-to products she always has on hand. Keep scrolling to find out all of the beauty essentials Robbie keeps in her bag.