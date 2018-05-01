The Nude Lipstick Everyone in Hollywood Is Wearing Is on Sale Right Now

Grab those debit cards. A beauty sale like this only comes once in a lifetime. Everything, I repeat, everything is on sale right now on the Marc Jacobs Beauty website. Yep, this is major, especially since the brand is responsible for some of the prettiest red-carpet looks we've ever seen.

Stars like Margot Robbie, Janelle Monáe, and Emily Ratajkowski are just a few of the many famous names that trust the brand for picture-perfect makeup. And while each lady has very different styles, the one thing they have in common is love for the Marc Jacobs Beauty New Nudes Sheer Gel Lipstick. (It's usually $30, but you can grab it for $24 at marcjacobsbeauty.com during the sale.) Monáe rocked the shade Role Play for the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Ratajkowski picked the shade In The Mood for the Daily Front Row Awards. And Robbie's go-to, which she wore the the 2018 Santa Barbara Film Festival, is named after her: Moody Margot 106.

Courtesy $24 (Originally $30) SHOP NOW Marc Jacobs Beauty

Shoppers can enjoy 20 percent off of all orders until May 5, so this is the perfect time to grab the celebrity-approved lipstick and check out that new bronzer, too.