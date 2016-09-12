These Makeup Removers Do More Than Just Get The Job Done

Erin Lukas
Sep 12, 2016 @ 4:30 pm

When a makeup remover doesn’t get the job done, you find out the hard way. The only thing worse than a remover failing to keep its promise, is one that requires so much rubbing that your makeup may completely come off, but not without paying a price. Luckily, there’s a gang of products in town that gently get rid of all traces of your makeup, without irritating fickle skin—they’re even loaded with ingredients to nourish and soothe it. Here, we have 10 makeup removers that are more than worthy of bragging rights.

Boscia Charcoal MakeUp Melter Cleansing Oil-Balm

You know the cliché “it melts like butter?” Boscia’s oil-balm hybrid epitomizes the saying. Its active charcoal ingredient works to vacuum up dirt and oil from your complexion as it dissolves makeup.

MAKE Beauty Dual-Phase Eye Makeup Remover

It doesn’t get any better than an oil that not only removes waterproof eye makeup, it also wipes away long-wear lipsticks without any lip stains left behind. Cucumber and chamomile round out the formula to keep skin cool, calm, and hydrated.

Korres Greek Yoghurt 3 In 1 Cleansing, Toning and Eye-Makeup Removing Emulsion

Get a remover that can do it all. Infused with Greek yogurt concentrate, euphrasia, and macadamia oil, this one not only wipes away makeup, it also moisturizes, tones, calms, and sooths red, irritated complexions.

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Makeup 3-in-1 Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm

Use this cleansing balm to wave bye-bye to stale end-of-day makeup in a single sweep. Even better: It’s also an effective anti-aging serum thanks to a blend of potent ingredients including hyaluronic acid, ceramides, peptides, and collagen, to name a few. Talk about a win-win.

The Estée Edit Dissolve The Drama 2-In-1 Makeup Remover + Cleanser

No drama, no problem. This liquid remover is infused with aloe, cucumber and a blend of oils that leaves skin calm and squeaky clean.

LashFood Instant Eye Makeup Remover

A makeup remover that conditions lashes to help them grow? Throw out the falsies because it really does exist. LashFood’s eye makeup remover moisturizes, prevents breakage, and is packed with Arginine, an amino acid that promotes hair growth.

Yes To Tomatoes Detoxifying Charcoal Facial Wipes

We’ve all been guilty of forgetting to take off our makeup at the end of the night. The key to never letting your head hit the pillow with a full face of makeup again: Stash a pack of these wipes in your nightstand. Along with clearing away makeup, they’re also formulated with charcoal to treat and prevent breakouts.

Simple Dual Effect Eye Makeup Remover

Proof that two can be better than one: Simple’s eye makeup remover works in two parts. Its cleansing oil phase first latches on and dissolves makeup and grease, and its water phase enriched with vitamin E, gently lifts it all away from the delicate eye area—no rubbing or stinging required.

RMS Beauty The Ultimate Makeup Remover Wipes

Is there anything coconut oil can’t do? We’re beginning to have our doubts. Theses conveniently individually wrapped wipes are slathered with the oil to softly wipe away makeup while soothing your complexion.

Klorane Make-Up Remover Water With Soothing Cornflower 

This do-it-all bottle clenses, tones, and gently removes all traces of makeup without aggrivating sensitive skin. 

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes 

You can grab these cult-favorite wipes that remove stubborn makeup in a single swipe on your next drugstore run. What's not to love? 

Lancôme Énergie de Vie The Smoothing & Purifying Cleansing Oil 

Clogged pores (and waterproof makeup) are no match for this cleansing oil. Bonus: Once you've rinsed it away, you're left with a fresh, dewy complexion.  

