These Are the 5 Best Makeup Organizers on Amazon
If part of your morning routine involves rooting through a bathroom drawer to find your favorite compact or knocking over various bottles as you reach for a moisturizer, then a bit of tidying might be in order. Makeup organizers — with all of their compartments and drawers — are a handy solution. But how do you choose the one that will work best for you?
Whether you are looking for something that fits the rustic look of your vanity or simply need something that squeezes in as many things as possible, here are five of the best makeup organizers on Amazon to get you started.
DreamGenius Makeup Organizer 360-Degree Rotating Cosmetic Storage
With six layers that can be adjusted to fit different types of cosmetics and beauty tools, this makeup organizer's durable acrylic trays mean you can really pack it in. Plus, it rotates, making all of your favorites easily accessible.
Sorbus Cosmetic Makeup and Jewelry Storage Case Display
Four large drawers, two small drawers and plenty of tiny compartments on top (perfect for lipsticks and other small items), this makeup organizer comes in eight different colors, including the soft pink hue featured here.
Besti Wooden Cosmetic Storage Box
Made from a combination of compartments and drawers, this rustic makeup organizer is made from eco-friendly wood and also available in white.
DreamGenius Makeup Organize and Jewelry Display Box
This makeup organizer has interlocking and stackable sections, giving it a DIY feel. Bonus? Drawers are lined with removable velvet lining that protects items and keeps them in place.
mDesign Decorative Makeup Storage Organizer
If you're looking for a makeup organizer that is practical but has the elegance of a vanity tray, then this is the right pick for you.